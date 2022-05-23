By Danielle Chavira
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Open burning is once again allowed in Boulder County. As of May 23, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office rescinded Stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated parts of the county.
“Recent storms have increased relative humidity and fuels moisture, which has decreased the fire danger,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Relying on the competent scientific evidence provided by the National Weather Service, the Boulder County Sheriff has determined the conditions are such that fire restrictions are no longer necessary.”
Sheriff Pelle rescinded the Stage 1 fire restrictions for unincorporated Boulder County. Recent storms have increased relative humidity and fuels moisture, which has decreased the fire danger.
Permits still needed for slash burns and prescribed fires: https://t.co/e8xZnIldRr pic.twitter.com/LX8Jcjra82
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) May 23, 2022
Slash burns and prescribed fires will still need to be permitted.
On April 21, level 1 fire restrictions were enacted meaning open fires and campfires were not allowed on public land, and fireworks were prohibited. Target shooting was also not allowed.
Those caught violating the order could face a civil infraction and a fine of up to $1,000.
Find more information about fire bans on the sheriff’s office website.