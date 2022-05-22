(AP) – Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard had to be helped off the ice after his head crashed into the boards on a check from Ivan Barbashev 1:40 into the first period on Saturday night.
GAME RECAP: Colorado Avalanche Bounce Back, Beat Blues 5-2 In Game 3
After the game, Avs Coach Jared Bednar said Girard has a broken sternum and will be out for the remainder of the postseason.
“I thought it was a legal check to be honest with you,” Bednar said. “It kind of goes in on his head side, but he got a lot of body there. He just turned the right way and went in awkward. It was a heavy check. Unfortunate.”
(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)