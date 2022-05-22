DENVER(CBS)- Our week ahead will be half and half. Starting out with a cooler and unsettled weather pattern where we might pull out a few showers and thunderstorms thru mid-week. The second half will finish and get next weekend rolling with the return of warmer and drier weather. A look at the jet stream map shows a cooling trough of low pressure that will take over the first half of the week.
The best chance for rain over the Denver metro area will be on Tuesday. Where there is a chance of rain in the morning and afternoon both.
By Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will begin to push out the cool pattern and bring in above normal temperatures for most of the state for the end of the week ahead.
In fact, by Thursday the Denver metro area may see a string of 80 degree highs thru Saturday of next weekend.