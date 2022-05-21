DENVER (CBS4) – A cold and wet storm moved into Colorado on Friday with some much needed rain and snow. The heaviest precipitation fell along the Front Range with several places reporting over a foot of snow in the higher elevations outside of Denver.
18.2″ – near Black Forest
18.0″ – Larkspur
17.5″ – Breckenridge
17.5″ – near Monument
17.0″ – outside of Bailey
16.8″ – near Copper Mountain
16.8″ – outside of Ward
15.6″ – Berthoud Pass
15.5″ – Aspen Park
15.5″ – south of Evergreen
14.4″ – near Loveland Pass
14.0″ – Marshdale
13.8″ – Rosita
13.2″ – near Guanella Pass
12.0″ – Ponderosa Park
10.7″ – Coal Creek Canyon
10.0″ – Highlands Ranch
10.0″ – west side of Castle Rock
9.9″ – Evergreen
9.5″ – north of Colorado Springs
8.5″ – south of Parker
8.0″ – Crook
7.8″ – Pinewood Springs
7.6″ – southwest of Lone Tree
7.2″ – near Cameron Pass
7.2″ – Sedalia
4.8″ – Louisville
3.3″ – northwest of Boulder
2.3″ – northeast Thornton
2.0″ – CBS4
2.0″ – Ridgway
1.0″ – Denver Int’l Airport