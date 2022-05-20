FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning expected to cause widespread impacts on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:I-70 Closed, I-70 Delays, Vail News, Winter Storm

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash closed a stretch of westbound I-70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. The crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit.

(credit: CDOT)

Slower speeds are advised. There is no estimate on when the crash will be cleared and the lanes will reopen.

What caused the crash is being investigated.

