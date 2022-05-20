VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A crash closed a stretch of westbound I-70 at Vail Pass on Friday night. The crash closed a 10-mile stretch of I-70 from exit 180 East Vail to exit 190 Vail Pass Summit.
#I70 westbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 190 – Vail Pass Summit and Exit 180 – East Vail. Slower speeds advised. https://t.co/EIMbav0FhJ
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 20, 2022
Slower speeds are advised. There is no estimate on when the crash will be cleared and the lanes will reopen.
What caused the crash is being investigated.