Colorado Researchers Working Toward A Cure For Type 1 DiabetesWorking on a cellular level, scientists are figuring out what causes Type 1 diabetes and then how to stop it.

No Changes To Mandates As State Health Officials Confirm COVID Cases On The RiseThe health officials said the future rate of infections is hard to predict because of the arrival of two new subvariants of omicron.

'Front Yard Therapy' Promotes Youth Mental Health At Home & School In DenverA Denver Public School in Montbello is taking therapy to the front yard of family homes in order to promote the mental wellness of its students.

New Law Puts More Doctors & Therapists Under One RoofAt Tepeyac Community Health Center, "treating the whole the person" is not just some catchphrase, it's a core function of the clinic located in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

Colorado Doctor: Getting COVID Multiple Times May Become The NormCOVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection.

Teen Works To Build Brighter Futures For Indigenous YouthA small group of teens from around the country head to the nation’s capital this week for the first ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum to be held at the White House.