By Danielle Chavira
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters contained more of the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. Since the fire started on May 12, it’s burned 1,572 acres. It is now 89% contained.
Road closures and evacuations have since been lifted.
On Friday, fire officials say they expect 3-6 inches of snow over the course of 24 hours. They say a section of the fire which is not contained is in steep, rock terrain east of Booger Red Hill and Fourmile Creek.
“Yesterday there was a flare up on the interior of the fire and crews were quickly able to reduce the smoke. This is an important reminder that even when 100% perimeter containment is achieved, the interior of the fire will continue to smolder throughout the summer due to large stumps and heavy fuels,” a fire incident commander stated on social media.
The public is asked to stay out of the burned areas due to potential for falling trees, ash pits and hot soil.
RELATED: Wildfire In Teller County Grows To Over 1,500 Acres