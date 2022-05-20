FIRST ALERTWinter Storm Warning expected to cause widespread impacts on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Danielle Chavira

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters contained more of the High Park Fire burning in Teller County. Since the fire started on May 12, it’s burned 1,572 acres. It is now 89% contained.

The High Park Fire as seen during a flyover Friday. (credit: Inciweb)

Road closures and evacuations have since been lifted.

On Friday, fire officials say they expect 3-6 inches of snow over the course of 24 hours. They say a section of the fire which is not contained is in steep, rock terrain east of Booger Red Hill and Fourmile Creek.

Fire crews at the High Park Fire on May 14. (credit: Inciweb)

“Yesterday there was a flare up on the interior of the fire and crews were quickly able to reduce the smoke. This is an important reminder that even when 100% perimeter containment is achieved, the interior of the fire will continue to smolder throughout the summer due to large stumps and heavy fuels,” a fire incident commander stated on social media.

The public is asked to stay out of the burned areas due to potential for falling trees, ash pits and hot soil.

