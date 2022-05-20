AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora have arrested the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old in March. The Hispanic juvenile male was arrested on Thursday for the March 11 shooting.
The 16-year-old victim was found at an apartment complex in the 17200 block of East Asbury Circle just to the south of Overland High School. He died after being taken to the hospital.
The suspect, also 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and remains in custody on a no-bond hold.