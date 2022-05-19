Our much anticipated winter storm is almost here! Ahead of our storm, the wind is been brutal and we have had Red Flag Warnings covering almost all of Colorado thanks to the critical fire danger.

Friday will be nothing like Thursday. Snow will start in the northern mountains through the overnight hours, getting much more widespread by sunrise. For the Denver area, there may be some light rain early in the day. Snow will take a little bit to fill in along the Front Range, most likely not until later in the morning. When the snow does start, it will take some time to accumulate. We have been so hot this week, the ground is very warm. There may not be much accumulation until we get to Friday night and into Saturday.

Snow will continue through the day on Saturday, bring our totals most likely between 3 to 6 inches here in the Denver area. More likely on the south side of town. Once you head toward Castle Rock and south, we could see 10 to 18 inches of snow! Our northern and central mountains may see one to two feet of snow.

Here are the Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for this storm. The mountains start tonight and the Denver area on Friday afternoon.

This is wet, heavy Spring snow. Downed trees and powerlines are definitely possible. Try to bring your planted pots under a covered area or inside the garage if possible. Or at least try to cover them. This will also put a damper on the numerous graduations across Colorado. We expect sub-freezing temperatures both Friday and Saturday nights.