(CBS4)- The record-breaking musical “Cats” returns to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts May 24-29. The Andrew Lloyd Webber show first opened in 1982 and won seven Tony Awards. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to cast member Aiden Pressel about the enduring appeal of the show.
“The show is a spectacle. It’s a lot of dancing, a lot of singing, and it’s just marvelous. The costumes and makeup alone are reason enough to come see the show.”
Pressel says it takes about 45 minutes on average to do his makeup for the show. The transformation is his favorite part.
“It feels amazing to be in full cat! It’s this magical feeling and it’s emotional because you look in the mirror and suddenly you don’t see a human. You really truly are a cat.”
Pressel is a recent graduate and “Cats” is his first professional show. He says the musical has a powerful message.
“It’s a story about forgiveness, acceptance, understanding, and changing your point of view. It’s about bonding with the people—or I should say cats—around you and just creating this family environment.”
"Cats" is opening at the Buell Theater May 24-29.