Big Weather Changes In The Coming DaysWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Crime & Housing Dragging Mile High City Down On List Of Best Places To LiveIt used to be the source of bragging rights in Denver; a ranking in the top five of the best places to live in the country as ranked by US News and World Report. But, last year Denver dropped to 14th on the list. This year, the Mile High City is all the way down to 55th.

12 hours ago

#PlumtawFire Causing Evacuations For Residents Near Pagosa SpringsA new wildfire in Colorado is prompting evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans in Mineral County. The Plumtaw Fire is burning about 5 miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport.

12 hours ago

Aurora Families Fight To Keep Elementary Schools OpenAurora School Board members are deciding how to proceed with the possibility of closing elementary schools.

12 hours ago

Teen Works To Build Brighter Futures For Indigenous YouthA small group of teens from around the country head to the nation’s capital this week for the first ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum to be held at the White House.

15 hours ago

Colorado Springs And Boulder Land In The Top 5 Of Best Places To Live In America By U.S. News & World ReportTwo Colorado cities are in the Top 5 this year in U.S. News & World Report's rankings of best places to live in the United States.

15 hours ago