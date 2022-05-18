(CBS4) — Fentanyl-related overdoses have risen 260% in our state since 2019.

The bill passed a week ago in the final hours of the legislative session still has not been signed by Gov. Jared Polis.

This bill provides millions of dollars for treatment, education and harm reduction. It also increases penalties for those who sell fentanyl and gives prosecutors more room to pursue felony convictions on those providing the deadly substance.

After the law passed, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado sent an urgent message on the dangers of the drug on social media. The DEA says it takes only 2 milligrams of fentanyl for it to be deadly.

“To put this into perspective, if this sugar packet was filled with grains of fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan said. “It would contain enough fentanyl to kill 500 people.”

The DEA also talked about the strong penalties for distributing the deadly drug.

“We’re going after and prosecuting fentanyl manufacturers and fentanyl dealers who are poisoning and killing people,” Finegan said. “If you kill someone with fentanyl, you’re facing up to 20 years to life in prison.”

Elected leaders from across Colorado are partnering for a first-ever fentanyl summit next month.

The summit is scheduled for June 2 and 3 in Denver. Some of the issues that will be discussed include how to prosecute overdose deaths and better support of law enforcement and first responders during the rapid rise of fentanyl-related calls.