Denver Public Schools Says It Has 'Drastically Increased' Mental Health Resources, Here's What's NextThis year, the district added a pilot program increasing staff by 15 more psychologists and social workers to specifically provide more support for students not in special education programs.

Colorado Doctor: Getting COVID Multiple Times May Become The NormCOVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Colorado. You’ve likely noticed more people around you are getting sick, or you may have even battled the virus yourself recently. Some people are even getting COVID for a second time. On CBS News Colorado, we talked to Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida about reinfection.

Teen Works To Build Brighter Futures For Indigenous YouthA small group of teens from around the country head to the nation’s capital this week for the first ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum to be held at the White House.

'Front Yard Therapy' Promotes Youth Mental Health At Home & School In DenverA Denver Public School in Montbello is taking therapy to the front yard of family homes in order to promote the mental wellness of its students. Academy 360 hired family therapist Ron Allen to ensure students received the same emotional support and structure at home – whether it’s from parents, grandparents or aunts and uncles – that they were receiving at school.

New Behavioral Health Administration Aims To Make Care Accessible, AffordableColorado is currently developing a new Behavioral Health Administration. It’s one of the most ambitious efforts to reform how people access mental health care in our state's history.

Children's Hospital Colorado Continues Push To Invest In Mental Health As Younger Generation StrugglesEven before COVID-19, Colorado had a mental health crisis among kids.