'Front Yard Therapy' Promotes Youth Mental Health At Home & School In DenverA Denver Public School in Montbello is taking therapy to the front yard of family homes in order to promote the mental wellness of its students. Academy 360 hired family therapist Ron Allen to ensure students received the same emotional support and structure at home – whether it’s from parents, grandparents or aunts and uncles – that they were receiving at school.

New Behavioral Health Administration Aims To Make Care Accessible, AffordableColorado is currently developing a new Behavioral Health Administration. It’s one of the most ambitious efforts to reform how people access mental health care in our state's history.

Children's Hospital Colorado Continues Push To Invest In Mental Health As Younger Generation StrugglesEven before COVID-19, Colorado had a mental health crisis among kids.

Fentanyl Summit Takes On Rising Overdose Death Rates, Prosecution ChallengesEighteenth Judicial District Attorney John Kellner and 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason are chairing the summit.

Donations Sent With Warmth, Hugs To Parents Of 'Newborns In Need'Volunteers stayed busy on Saturday morning unpacking bags of donations from cars in a special drive-through baby shower.

Pelican In Jackson County The Latest Wild Bird To Test Positive For Avian FluPathologists with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed Friday the most recent positive test for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) among the state's wild bird population has come from a pelican found May 4 in Jackson County.