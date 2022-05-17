By Danielle Chavira
PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A new wildfire in Colorado is prompting evacuations for the Lost Valley of the San Juans in Mineral County. The Plumtaw Fire is burning about 5 miles northwest of the Pagosa Springs Airport.
The U.S. Forest Service says the fire is about 50-70 acres. It does not appear to be contained. Five large air tankers and helicopters are working on helping extinguish the fire. Firefighters are also on the ground.
The fire started at around 1 p.m., officials say, however it is unclear how it started.