DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for weather whip lash with temperatures on Thursday expected to be near 90 degrees in Denver. By Friday we’ll be lucky to see 50 degrees and it could even snow a little bit Friday night into Saturday.

May snow is no stranger to Colorado, even in the lower elevations. In fact Denver averages 1.7 inches of snow during May, according to the entire written record since 1882. The last time Denver saw a measurable snowfall during the month of May was in 2019 when three different days produced measurable snow that year.

A snowfall is defined as “measurable” when the official weather station records an accumulation of 0.1 inches or higher. The official snow measurement for Denver is taken at the airport. Denver’s official climate station has moved several times since it was first established in the late 1800s. The following is a list of May snowfalls recorded through time at each Denver observation site.

DENVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (official snowfall since 2008)

May 21, 2019 – 0.7″

May 20, 2019 – 3.0″

May 14, 2008 – 0.3″

May 12, 2014 – 0.7″

May 12, 2010 – 1.3″

May 11, 2011 – 1.0″

May 10, 2015 – 0.5″

May 10, 2006 – 0.2″

May 9, 2019 – 0.2″

May 2, 2013 – 0.2″

CENTRAL PARK (FORMER STAPLETON) (official snowfall 1950-2007)

May 29, 1975 – 5.6″

May 28, 1950 – 0.1″

May 24, 2002 – 0.7″

May 21, 2001 – 1.0″

May 17, 1983 – 7.1″

May 16, 1957 – 5.7″

May 14, 2008 – 0.3″

May 13, 2014 – 0.5″

May 13, 1967 – 1.7″

May 13, 1961 – 6.4″

May 12, 2010 – 2.0″

May 12, 1966 – 2.1″

May 10, 2015 – 5.8″

May 10, 2006 – 0.2″

May 10, 2003 – 7.0″

May 10, 1979 – 0.1″

May 9, 1990 – 0.1″

May 8, 1964 – 1.0″

May 6, 1978 – 4.7″

May 2, 2016 – 0.2″

May 2, 2013 – 1.9″

May 2, 2005 – 0.3″

May 2, 1997 – 0.1″

May 2, 1988 – 1.3″

May 2, 1973 – 0.1″

May 2, 1954 – 0.3″

May 1, 2004 – 3.3″

DOWNTOWN (official from 16th & Larimer between 1882-1915, 19th & Stout from 1916-1949)

May 28, 1947 – 1.0″

May 26, 1950 – 1.0″

May 21, 1931 – 3.6″

May 21, 1910 – 3.8″

May 21, 1891 – 1.0″

May 20, 1915 – 0.2″

May 18, 1930 – 0.4″

May 16, 1957 – 6.1″

May 15, 1896 – 1.5″

May 14, 1961 – 0.2″

May 14, 1916 – 0.5″

May 14, 1912 – 2.5″

May 13, 1934 – 1.0″

May 13, 1907 – 2.0″

May 12, 1966 – 1.5″

May 11, 1933 – 2.8″

May 11, 1918 – 4.5″

May 10, 1946 – 0.5″

May 9, 1943 – 1.5″

May 9, 1924 – 0.6″

May 8, 1965 – 1.0″

May 7, 1938 – 1.5″

May 7, 1893 – 0.3″

May 6, 1917 – 0.5″

May 5, 1908 – 1.0″

May 5, 1905 – 2.0″

May 5, 1898 – 1.8″

May 4, 1935 – 0.4″

May 2, 1973 – 1.0″

May 2, 1944 – 8.3″

May 2, 1903 – 2.0″

May 1, 1954 – 2.0″

May 1, 1929 – 0.4″