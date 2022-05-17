By Danielle Chavira

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police say a man who was let out of jail on his own recognizance committed more crimes within 48 hours. Police re-arrested Shaun Lovejoy, 19, on May 13.

He initially faced charges for multiple serious felonies for crimes on May 10. Police say Lovejoy burglarized a home and stole the resident’s vehicle. Later that night, officers spotted the stolen vehicle, stopped it and took two men into custody, one of them being Lovejoy.

A man charged with multiple felonies in #Boulder was released on his own recognizance despite objections from BPD & @DABoulder20th Within 48 hours, he victimized several community members while committing new crimes before we re-arrested him. Details https://t.co/nNMAlfj3ZY pic.twitter.com/SbgwzV2M1u — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 17, 2022

Lovejoy faced charges including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of paraphernalia and protection order violations. Police say he also had a knife.

The district attorney’s office argued for a $10,000 cash only bond due to Lovejoy’s previous felony arrests. The prosecutor noted Lovejoy was a danger to the community, police say.

However, a judge granted a personal recognizance bond of $10,000, and Lovejoy was released on May 11.

“A PR bond involves no money or property, just the defendant’s promise to appear at all future court dates, compliance with conditions of the release, and not engage in illegal activity,” police said.

Two days later, police responded to a call about Lovejoy throwing a backpack at someone, laying in the road and yelling at people. When officers arrived, Lovejoy told them to shoot him, police say, and he refused to show his hands.

Lovejoy reportedly spat on officers and tried to run away. He then kicked one of the officers in the chest, police say.

Investigators later learned Lovejoy was also a suspect in an attempted bank robbery earlier. They say he threatened a teller with his closed fist.

When Lovejoy was taken to the hospital to be evaluated, police say Lovejoy told them, “You just need to play the system, man.”

They say he also said, “No wonder the dude shot up King Soopers. No wonder your friend got blasted because officers … won`t pull out a gun and shoot bad people.”

The district attorney’s office asked for a higher cash only bond of $20,000. However, the judge set a $10,000 cash/surety/property bond.

On Tuesday, Lovejoy was ordered to take a competency evaluation. He will be on a no-bond hold until the result of that evaluation.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd previously reported about the number of PR bonds being granted and often resulting in criminals reoffending. In October, state lawmakers vowed to draft legislation to curb the violence.