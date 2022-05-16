CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – U.S. Forest Service officials and the city of Glenwood Springs are preparing to show off part of the ever-popular Hanging Lake Trail. Crews have been working on the trail for months after disastrous mudslides in 2021 and the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020.

A majority of the trail was washed away and is considered “primitive” for hikers. The 1.2 mile-long trail is typically moderate in intensity, however much of the debris made it impassable. The city’s website says a temporary trail is set to open this summer.

On Wednesday, USFS and Glenwood Springs will unveil the trail up to Bridge #2. Construction work on the rest of the trail is ongoing and is expected to be finished later this summer.

