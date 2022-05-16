We kicked off the work week with warm temperatures and a few thunderstorms in eastern Colorado. We will continue to be warm with above average temperatures all week, until we get to Friday. That’s when the major change is potentially set to arrive!
Until then, we see the chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s for the Front Range. We warm up even more on Thursday ahead of a cold front. Highs will be close to 90 degrees on Thursday. That heat won’t last for long, we’ll come crashing down on Friday behind that cold front with highs only expected to reach the low 50s!
An area of low pressure with follow that cold front, and bring us some much needed moisture. Our mountains could see some accumulating snow, while the Front Range is looking at mainly rain. But, we can’t rule out some late slushy snow.
If you’ve planted your garden, Friday night we are in for near freezing temperatures. Some areas may get to 32 degrees. You may want to cover your pots or garden areas with sheets so they don’t freeze.
We will be warm again very quickly, so hopefully our plants are okay.