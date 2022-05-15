CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Aurora News, Colorado News, Denver News, I-225, Interstate 225

(CBS4) – At least one lane of Interstate 225 was closed on Sunday at noon after a car crash near the Mississippi Avenue exit.

Aurora police said in a tweet it was likely a single vehicle that crashed at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, and the far right lane was closed for several hours afterwards.

The resulting traffic backup could be seen from a CDOT camera to the south at the Iliff Avenue exit.

(credit: CDOT)

Officials asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.