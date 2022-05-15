(CBS4) – At least one lane of Interstate 225 was closed on Sunday at noon after a car crash near the Mississippi Avenue exit.
Aurora police said in a tweet it was likely a single vehicle that crashed at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, and the far right lane was closed for several hours afterwards.
Officers are investigating a serious accident on NB I-225 @ Mississippi. Looks like a single vehicle crash. The far right lane is closed. Multiple emergency vehicles on scene. Avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/cz21M0PUno
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 15, 2022
The resulting traffic backup could be seen from a CDOT camera to the south at the Iliff Avenue exit.
Officials asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.