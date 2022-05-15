By Anna Maria Basquez
(CBS4) – A mother and daughter who were on high radar of a search much of Saturday afternoon by rescuers walked in after three hours missing.
The hikers in the Grays Peak and Torreys Peak area lost contact with rescue teams for at least three hours, rescuers said.
The pair last called in about 3:30 p.m., she said. At about 2:50 p.m. dispatch reports initially stated there was a call from about two miles south of the peak.
Helicopters were launching, said Dawn Wilson, public information officer for Alpine Rescue Team.
“We lost contact with them,” said Dawn Wilson, public information officer for Alpine Rescue Team. “Sounds like they walked in from somewhere else, right into the trailhead. They are safe and sound, no injuries, all good.”
About a dozen rescuers were on scene and the teams were reaching out for other rescue teams to help.
The search was at a time the rescue teams are out gaining re-accreditation at many mountain peaks and passes throughout the county this weekend, she said.