By Logan Smith

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday for a rollover crash near the Thornton Parkway exit.

A social media message from the Thornton Police Department stated there were only minor injuries to the occupants of the vehicle or vehicles involved.

However, the accident has created quite a mess. The highway closure was expected to be of lengthy duration, per Thornton PD.

For the time being, southbound I-25 traffic is being diverted around the crash via the highway’s off-ramp and on-ramp at Thornton Parkway.

 

 

