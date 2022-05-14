THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday for a rollover crash near the Thornton Parkway exit.
A social media message from the Thornton Police Department stated there were only minor injuries to the occupants of the vehicle or vehicles involved.
However, the accident has created quite a mess. The highway closure was expected to be of lengthy duration, per Thornton PD.
S/B I-25 is closed at Thornton Pkwy for an extended period of time while Thornton PD investigates a minor injury rollover crash in the 9100 blk. S/B traffic is being routed onto Thornton Pkwy. Use alternative routes while crews work to clear the highway. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/jq1qMOd0Sr
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 14, 2022
For the time being, southbound I-25 traffic is being diverted around the crash via the highway’s off-ramp and on-ramp at Thornton Parkway.