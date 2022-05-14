DENVER (CBS4) — Hundreds of students, parents, and community members in the Northside neighborhood held a walkout in support of North High teacher Tim Hernandez. And now, Mr. Hernandez is on administrative leave for his involvement in that walkout.

The student-led walkout started at 8:30 a.m. in Viking Park and ended at La Raza Park.

CBS4 confirmed with Hernandez’s union representative that Hernandez is on leave for the rest of the school year.

As CBS4 reported last week, Hernandez was told by Denver Public School’s administration that he would not be returning back to North High next school year despite performing well.

Parents say Hernandez is one of only a handful of Chicano teachers at the school that students could relate to – in one of the most gentrified neighborhoods in the country.

Students say this decision by the district is going to have a lasting impact.

“Mr. Hernandez, he deserves to be back at our school,” said one unidentified female student. “He’s one of the teachers that supports us. We relate more to him, we need to be supported by him. We need a teacher who that like us in this environment, this community.”

A DPS spokesperson said Friday that Hernandez was in an associate position that would end at the end of the school year with no chance of it being renewed. The district said it is committing to the hiring and retaining of diverse teachers.