GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Deputies from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Golden on Tuesday. Getting him jailed turned out to be the easy part.
Finding out exactly who is…that’s turned into an unsolved mystery.
The man is completely non-verbal. And according to JCSO spokesperson Jacki Kelley, staff doesn’t believe at this time the man is putting on an act.
The man also had no identification on him, doesn’t have a match to any fingerprints in the law enforcement database, and matches no descriptions in missing persons reports.
“We have more questions than answers,” Kelley said.
The man was arrested for entering a residence in Golden, Kelley explained. He is in custody for 1st Degree Criminal Trespass of a Dwelling and Obstructing a Peace Officer.
At this point, he is known to the office and courts only as “John Doe.”
#Jeffco investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying a "John Doe" suspect in our jail. He is non-verbal and unable to provide personal details about himself. If you have any information that can help us ID him, please call the #JCSO tip line at 303-271-5612. pic.twitter.com/J5k5Je0OZY
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 12, 2022
JCSO would like his identity in order to connect the man with professional help, but also to resolve the criminal charges against him, Kelley noted.
“There is a victim in this case,” Kelley said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the JCSO tip line at (303) 271-5612.