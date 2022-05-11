BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– First responders are investigating a plane crash that happened near Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport in Broomfield. The crash happened near Eldorado Boulevard and Interlocken Loop.
PIO en route to plane crash near Eldorado Blvd and Interlocken Loop. Please avoid area. Will provide more information and media staging area once on scene.
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) May 11, 2022
What happened at the airport is being investigated. The incident happened just before 1 p.m.