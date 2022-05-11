FIRST ALERTHigh wind means high fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News, Lafayette News

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s welcome news for families of newborns in the north Denver metro area. A new neonatal intensive care unit opened at Good Samaritan in Lafayette.

(credit: CBS)

The opening was marked by 4-yeara-old Alexander, who cut the ribbon to the unit. He was also a NICU baby. The nurses and other health providers moved those babies who need extra care into the NICU.

(credit: CBS)

The new unit expands the number of beds and private rooms so parents can stay with their new babies 24 hours a day.

(credit: CBS)

“It’s so important for the development of the baby and also just to ease the anxiety for parents and make them feel like they’re part of their baby’s life in a different way,” said Baby Place Director Tonya Chapin.

Jennifer McRae