EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Evergreen is prompting evacuations on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is burning in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way area.
Evergreen Fire/Rescue tweeted the evacuation notice just after 2:30 p.m. for those in the immediate area.
Please be aware – EFR is working a wildfire in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way. Limited evacuations are occurring for those in the immediate area. Please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/VPrYFovJW5
— Evergreen Fire/Rescue (@efr_co) May 11, 2022
That area is located south of Evergreen Parkway. The public is urged to stay away during the firefight.