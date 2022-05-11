FIRST ALERTHigh wind means high fire danger on this First Alert Weather Day
Filed Under:Colorado News, Evergreen News, Wildfires

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning in Evergreen is prompting evacuations on Wednesday afternoon. The fire is burning in the Nob Hill and Industrial Way area.

Evergreen Fire/Rescue tweeted the evacuation notice just after 2:30 p.m. for those in the immediate area.

That area is located south of Evergreen Parkway. The public is urged to stay away during the firefight.