Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' To Be Banned From Some Consumer Products Sold In Colorado, After Legislature Passes BillA bill restricting the sale of consumer products containing PFAS, commonly known as "forever chemicals," has passed both the Colorado house and senate, and is on its way to the governor's desk to become law.

Neonatal ICU Opens At Good Samaritan In LafayetteThe nurses and other health providers moved those babies who need extra care into the NICU.

Colorado Doctors Warn Parents About Child Hepatitis As Cases Crop Up Across NationColorado has recorded four cases of childhood hepatitis so far, and now the CDC has requested the nation start tracking where these cases are coming from as they currently do not know.

Colorado's High UV Index Raises Skin Cancer ThreatAs we head into the summer, it's a reminder we need to be extra vigilant about skin cancer in Colorado.

Colorado Democrats Call On Senate To Protect Abortion RightsThis comes in the wake of the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court-- showing the court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade.

'No One Should Die Alone': State Senator Fights For Visitation Rights In Colorado Health Care FacilitiesA bill aimed at making sure people can visit their loved ones in health care facilities may be in danger of dying with just three days left in the Colorado legislative session.