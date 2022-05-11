(CBS4) – The Western Golf Association along with the Castle Pines Golf Club on Wednesday morning announced that the 2024 BMW Championship will be played at Castle Pines.
This will be the first PGA Tour event played at Castle Pines Golf Club since 2006 when the club hosted the final International won by Dean Wilson. The International was the brainchild of late Denver businessman Jack Vickers who founded Castle Pines. It began in 1986 and lasted 21 years. Several of golf’s biggest names won the tournament including Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman and Ernie Els. The tournament featured the Stableford scoring method with awarded points to golfers instead of measuring their score against par.
Now a new breed of golfers will walk the fairways lined by the towering pines which gave the club its name. The BMW championship is part of the PGA Tour’s playoffs and is no stranger to Colorado. Back in 2014, the Cherry Hills Country Club hosted the BMW won by Billy Horschel.
Course designer Jack Nicklaus has been collaborating on changes to the course over the past handful of years hoping to lure the PGA Tour back and he says the club has made changes to just about every hole.
“I’m anxious to see how the club plays in medal play,” said the 18-time major champion. “There are some places out there where if you get lost, you can’t get back.”
