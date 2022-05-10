(CBS4) – The Northern Colorado Hailstorm is a new soccer team based out of Windsor. The team is so new, they haven’t played a game at home yet because their stadium is still under construction.

In their inaugural season, the Hailstorm have been playing as underdogs against teams in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Founded in 1914, It’s the oldest ongoing national soccer competition. Professional and amateur teams from across the country play in the knockout tournament.

So far, Northern Colorado has beaten the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a 1-0 match. In a big upset, the Hailstorm beat MLS team Real Salt Lake 1-0 to advance to the round of 32. Head Coach Éamon Zayed and his team are now looking forward to Wednesday night’s game against the Union Omaha.

“They’re going to have to fight for every single ball. They’re going to have to outwork Omaha…but listen, we’ve done it in the previous two rounds of the cup and we’ll do it again.” said Zayed.

The Hailstorm kickoff at 6pm. The game will be streaming on ESPN+

“I’m hoping we can get to the last 16, create a bit of history…and we can get fans to come out and support us. I cannot wait to get home.”

The Northern Colorado Hailstorm will have their first home game on Wednesday June 8th at 7pm versus North Carolina FC.

The team will play in the massive Future Legends Complex in Windsor.