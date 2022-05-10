CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Adams County rushed to put out a grass fire burning in the area of 55th and Lowell. There were no homes threatened on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews received assistance from the Westminster Fire Department and Xcel Energy.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae