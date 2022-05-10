ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Adams County rushed to put out a grass fire burning in the area of 55th and Lowell. There were no homes threatened on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews received assistance from the Westminster Fire Department and Xcel Energy.
Crews have been responding to a grass fire near the area of 55th and Lowell. There are no homes threatened at this time, and no injuries. Brush Truck 11 and 13 are currently being utilized to fight the fire. @xcelenergy is on scene with @WestyFire. pic.twitter.com/G1znJN53Pv
— Adams County Fire (@adamscountyfire) May 10, 2022
What caused the fire is being investigated.