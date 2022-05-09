WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash that shut down all lanes of Interstate 25 southbound at 144th Avenue early Monday morning in Westminster Police Department jurisdiction.
According to the Westminster PD press release, all traffic was being diverted at 144th Ave, as police responded to the crash on I-25 southbound that happened at roughly 2:30 a.m.
Crash investigators were at the scene as of 5 a.m., and the police department said it would be at least a few hours before lanes reopened.