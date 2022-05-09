DENVER (CBS4) – Sources have told ESPN that for the second straight season Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic has won the NBA’s MVP award. The official announcement is expected later this week.

Jokic began the season with long odds to repeat as the league’s Most Valuable Player but the Serbian big man has statistically been better than he was last season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

Jokic has the carried the Nuggets almost single handily considering the season ending injuries to the team’s other top players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. The fact that Denver made the playoffs and won 48 games is a testament to Jokic’s worth to the Nuggets.

Without diving too deep into the NBA’s advanced metrics, which measure a players statistical impact, Jokic is the leader by a wide margin in all of the key metrics that are most often used to measure a player’s performance.

In layman’s terms, no other player in the entire NBA is as impactful as Jokic.

Jokic finished the regular season averaging 27 ppg, 13 rebounds and 7 assists. No player in NBA history has ever averaged 25p, 7r and 13a.

He’s the first player to record 2-thousand points, 1-thousand rebounds and 5-hundred assists in a single season. He leads the league in triple-doubles with 19 and ranks in the top 10 in points, rebounds, assists and field goal percentage. Something no other player in the league has done in the past 50 years.