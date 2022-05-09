(CBS4) — In celebration of Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month, Denver Zoo is hosting it’s first ever Asian American and Pacific Islander festival.
Saturday and Sunday, the zoo will celebrate the diversity of Colorado’s Asian community through multicultural dance, music, art and workshops.
They’re partnering with the Filipino-American Community of Colorado to highlight the zoo’s unique connection to Asian cultures and countries through animals and conservation programs.
A normal zoo ticket will get you into the festival.