The whipping wind seems to never end this year in Colorado. Strong wind will stick with us through at least Wednesday night. That means extremely high fire danger once again for much of Colorado.
Red Flag Warnings cover southern Colorado and parts of the foothills on Tuesday. Temperatures remain warm with gusty wind and dry vegetation.
Fire danger reaches it’s peak on Wednesday as we expect even stronger wind and near record high temperatures. Please be extra careful outside as one spark could do a lot of damage in these very dry conditions.
A front will pass through on Wednesday, whipping up the wind and then knocking our temperatures down a bit on Thursday. We’ll stay in the 70s through Sunday behind the front. Then warmer temperatures arrive. Aside from a few showers possible on Thursday, we unfortunately stay very dry for the foreseeable future.