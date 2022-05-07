EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Interstate 25 had to be shutdown for a time, while fire fighters battle a grassfire along the side of the highway.
Colorado State Patrol said the fire started when a camper trailer lost a wheel, drug sparks down the road and eventually crashed.
Flames were visible from the highway between CO 16 and Exit 135, which is South Academy Blvd., south of Colorado Springs.
CDOT reopened the northbound lanes as quickly as possible while crews worked to get those flames under control.