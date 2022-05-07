ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Environmental Protection Agency will be loaning the City of Englewood $22 million as part of the Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act.
Englewood officials will use the money to update the facilities at the South Platte Renew plant. More specifically, the money will pay to replace outdated electrical and control systems at the plant, upgrade chemical and ultraviolet treatments, and establish a wastewater pilot and research center to test new technologies.
The entire plan is part of Englewood’s One Water Modernization Program. The goal is to protect the City’s water system from climate change and extreme weather.