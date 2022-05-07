DENVER(CBS)- Happy Mother’s Day! Saturday’s strong southwest wind helped the temperature over the Denver metro area to shatter the record high for the day. The combination of heat, low humidity and strong winds kept 2/3rds of the state under a Red Flag Warning for high fire danger.
Things were even hotter in southeastern Colorado where Lamar almost made it to 100 degrees!
The strong winds were helped along by a cold front is pushing fast thru the state overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. This system helped to strengthen the 50 to 60 mph wind gusts across the eastern plains Saturday. The front will produce light snow in the northern and central mountains in the neighborhood of a half inch to 1 inch of snow.
There may also be a few overnight isolated, thunderstorms from Denver and Fort Collins out over the northeastern plains.
Behind the Front for Mother’s Day temperatures will be slightly cooler. But, there will still be an issue with high fire danger for some areas. Winds may still be quite gusty during the afternoon in many areas of the state.
We have a Fire Weather Watch for areas of Jefferson, Douglas and Elbert counties for the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
Conditions will be worse over southern and southwest Colorado where winds will be stronger and the area has been consistently drier than northern parts of the state over the last week.