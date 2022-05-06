CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– A reminder from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “Leave Baby Wildlife Alone.” Every spring, new animals are born in Colorado and humans want to help those who appear in need.

The agency wants to remind people that those babies don’t need rescuing.

CPW said that many times what people think is helpful is hurtful to the animals. CPW officers ask that you don’t feed the young or touch them.

If you see wildlife that may need assistance, just call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.

