DENVER (CBS4)– A reminder from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “Leave Baby Wildlife Alone.” Every spring, new animals are born in Colorado and humans want to help those who appear in need.
The agency wants to remind people that those babies don’t need rescuing.
CPW said that many times what people think is helpful is hurtful to the animals. CPW officers ask that you don’t feed the young or touch them.
We're not moosing around, leave young wildlife alone.
It's that time of the year, the next generation of young wildlife is being born and it's time for another reminder to leave young wildlife alone. pic.twitter.com/qw3R8kQEi6
— Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) May 4, 2022
If you see wildlife that may need assistance, just call your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office.