DENVER (CBS4)– One man was dead and one woman was injured in a shooting at 3rd and Broadway in Denver’s Baker neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Denver police officers rushed to the shooting at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car around 1 p.m.
UPDATE: 2 victims were transported to the hospital, an adult male and adult female. The adult male has been pronounced deceased and the adult female is in critical condition. One adult male is in custody. Anyone with information please call @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-STOP(7867)
When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot. The man died at the hospital and the woman was listed in critical condition. Police said the victims may have been patrons of the rental car business.
One adult male was taken into custody. Police continue to search for a female suspect in connection to the shooting. They are also searching for a suspect vehicle, a silver Chrysler 200 with license plate #ALO-I76. The suspect vehicle has visible damage on the front driver’s side quarter panel above the tire.
The parking lot to the rental car business was blocked off during the investigation.
Police also blocked off 5th and Broadway to traffic during the investigation. That area was expected to remain closed through the evening commute.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area surrounding the shooting. Copter4 flew over the scenes which showed multiple police vehicles
Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).