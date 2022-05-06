After a wet start to May, you’d think we’d be safe from fire danger for a little while. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Temperatures quickly went back above normal on Friday, hitting the low 80s for much of the Front Range and plains.
Saturday we will warm up even more to the mid to upper 80s for the Denver area and eastern plains. Southeastern Colorado will heat up to the mid 90s! This is very quickly drying us out again. We expect the wind to pick up on Saturday morning and stay strong all day. This means critical fire danger for much of eastern Colorado. We have Red Flag Warnings starting at 10:00 am.
The fire danger won’t end on Saturday, many areas will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Sunday for the same conditions.
The mountains will see a little moisture on Saturday and Sunday morning, with an isolated shower or two around the Denver area possible. Overall, the eastern side of the state should stay dry.
We stay warm and windy into next week, with highs staying in the upper 70s and low 80s.