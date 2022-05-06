DENVER (CBS4) – Over 1 inch of rain in parts of the metro area earlier this week will not prevent high fire danger on Saturday. CBS4 has already declared a First Alert Weather Day.

It will turn very warm on Friday and Saturday with temperatures topping 80 degrees in Denver and along most of the Front Range. The record high temperature in Denver on Saturday is 87 degrees from May 7, 1989 and that record could be jeopardy. Southeast Colorado will be even hotter with 100 degrees possible in a few areas.

The combination of the very warm air, extremely low relative humidity, and wind gusts up to 40 mph will elevate the fire danger into critical status for almost the entire I-25 urban corridor, most of the Eastern Plains, and even parts of the high country including Leadville, Salida, and Buena Vista.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for these area on Saturday. The watch is a precursor to a Red Flag Warning which will likely be issued by late Friday.

The recent moisture in Colorado has certainly helped with mitigating some fire danger. Unfortunately the moisture was not distributed evenly. And even the areas that did get significant moisture have not experienced the “green up” that has usually happened by early May. That is largely because it was such a dry April. For example, Denver had the third driest April on record.

The strongest wind will develop after 10 a.m. Saturday and will subside at sunset. Colorado residents are strongly urged to avoid any kind of outdoor activity could produce a spark.

A weak cold front will pass over Colorado Saturday causing a 50% chance for rain and snow in the mountains but Denver and the Front Range will likely remain dry. Sunday will be slightly cooler with highs in the 70s. There is also a very slim chance for a late day thunderstorm on Monday’s Day.