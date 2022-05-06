DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Youth Mariachis are serenading moms this Mother’s Day. The ‘serenatas’ are a fundraiser for the organization that inspires young people through music and mariachi culture.
For $100, a small group of students will sing three songs, complete with brass and string instruments and decked out in traditional mariachi attire.
The Youth Mariachis can also be seen at the Colfax Art Jam on Saturday, May 7.
The youth mariachi program was founded in 2016 in Commerce City. Student participants learn responsibility, commitment and respect for culture.
CBS4 is bringing our First Alert Weather Tracker to Pioneer Park in Commerce City on Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera will be there with the Colorado Youth Mariachis. Watch it on CBS4 News at 5 & 6 or — if you live in the area — come on down to the park.
LINK: Colorado Youth Mariachis