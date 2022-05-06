DENVER (CBS4) – Celebrate Colorado starts Friday, May 6! It’s a three-day weekend of free and discounted events across the state.

There are more than 200 events planned to showcase Colorado’s arts, culture and businesses in all parts of the state.

The Celebrate Colorado weekend is also meant to thank Coloradans for their resiliency during the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure that we were getting this out to all four corners of the state and making sure that all cities, counties and communities can participate,” said Danielle Oliveto, Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor’s office. “You may be here in Denver and thinking, ‘I want to go down to Colorado Springs for the weekend,’ or you know, ‘I might wanna go to Lamar.’ They’re doing a kickoff down in Lamar. We’ve got main streets across the whole state. … Maybe you are thinking you want to get somewhere different and see what Colorado has to offer.”

All nine of History Colorado’s community museums will be free for the weekend.

The History Colorado Center on Broadway in Denver will also be hosting an AAPI wellness day Saturday for a fee, with acupuncture, reiki healing and sound baths.

There will be a food truck fest at the Pueblo fairgrounds, the Aurora Reservoir will be free for the weekend and all the Denver recreation centers will be open free to Coloradans as well.

See a full list of things to do at celebrate.colorado.gov.

“You’re going to see a really cool interactive Google Map, and you can scroll into any part of the state in your neighborhood to see what events are happening,” said Oliveto. “So you scroll in Palisade, you might see a winery that’s doing a discount for the weekend, in Fort Collins you might see the trail gardens at CSU or even the governor’s art show in Loveland, so there really is something for everyone indoors and outdoors.”

LINK: Celebrate Colorado