AUROA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 27-inch water main was being worked on Friday morning after it was damaged during contract work in the area of E 6th Ave and Peoria Street in Aurora. Boundaries affected include Del Mar Circle on the north, Alameda to the south, Ursula to the east and Kingston to the west.
According to Aurora Police Department, the main line was not completely down, so crews managed to keep customers in service. Crews reduced pressure in the area. It was possible the repairs could take until the evening to be completed.
A contractor was boring and hit the line. This work was part of an an Xcel Energy project to move a power line. The third-party contractor for Xcel will pay for the fix. Crews will fix this by welding on a patch over the hole on the steel pipe, as opposed to replacing a section of pipe.
“Please don’t irrigate,” said Greg Baker, Aurora Water public information officer. “This is not a good time to water your lawn.”