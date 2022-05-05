Colorado Parks And Wildlife Urges People To Leave Baby Animals AloneColorado Parks And Wildlife is urging people to stay away from baby animals.

19 minutes ago

Denver Police Team Up With 'Wish For Wheels' To Help Kids Get Their Bikes Up And RunningThe Denver Police Department has partnered with Wish for Wheels to start a community bike repair pilot program.

31 minutes ago

Former Wild Horse Death Toll Increases To 129 At Federal Cañon City Holding FacilityThe death toll for former wild horses at a federal holding facility in Cañon City has risen to 129.

1 hour ago

Critics of a Property Tax Reduction Bill Say it’s a Bait and SwitchAs property tax soar, state lawmakers are rushing to pass a bill in the final days of the legislative session to curb the pain.

1 hour ago

Tonight At 10: Closer Look At BLM Wild Horse ProgramCBS4 Investigator Kati Weis takes a closer look at how tax dollars are being used to care for formerly wild horses.

2 hours ago

Truckers Sound Off On Proposed Runaway Truck Ramp On I-70The Colorado Department of Transportation is seeking input from truckers on whether the ramp should be on the right or left-hand side of I-70.

2 hours ago