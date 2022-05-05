(CBS4) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting involving a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. It happened early Thursday morning in a parking lot of the Bowles Crossing shopping center near Wadsworth Boulevard and West Bowles Avenue.
The man allegedly called authorities for help saying he was driving and was being followed. He pulled into the parking lot and the deputy who arrived was confronted by the man, who was armed with a knife.
A fight broke out and the man was shot by a deputy. The fighting continued even after the man was shot.
The man was undergoing surgery at daybreak, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
No deputy was hurt.