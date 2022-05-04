(CBS4)– Colorado Congressman Jason Crow has returned from his trip to Poland where he met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Crow is a former Army Ranger and said he believes the face of the war in Ukraine is shifting to a long-term battle.

Crow said it was a tremendous honor to meet with Zelenskyy and knows that much needs to be done to help end the war. Crow joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the tour of Poland, Slovakia and Romania. The Democrat represented Colorado’s 6th Congressional District as part of the delegation overseeing U.S. deployments as the war in Ukraine intensifies.

Crow believes the battle is moving from an urban fight in wooden terrain to a longer-range action with more rocket exchanges. He said Zelenskyy asked for enhanced aid and military support from the U.S. in four areas:

Longer-range lethal drones

Increased shipments of artillery supplies, which includes providing multiple rocket launch systems

Providing harpoon missiles, which can be fired from land, sea or air

Helping with a new training regime for the Ukrainian military

Crow believes all this will help lead Ukraine to victory.

“The message that we made very clear to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people is that the United States is going to stand shoulder to shoulder with you. We are not going to stop supporting you. That we are in this for the long haul to make sure that you are going to be victorious in the field of battle and end this terrible crime that’s being committed against Ukrainian people and the rest of the world as well,” said Crow.

Crow also said Zelenskyy did not ask for American troops to join the fight on the ground or for a no-fly zone to be implemented in Ukraine.