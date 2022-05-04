DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette reacted to the draft Supreme Court decision that will overturn Roe v. Wade on Wednesday. She discussed what this means moving forward.
The Democrat representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District is the co-chair of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus. She was joined by Adrienne Mansanares, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.
DeGette called the draft opinion an attack on women, citing studies that show the impact that not being able to access abortion has on women.
“Poor women, women of color, too bad for you. You’re going to be poor, you’re going to be saddled with burdens and you’re going to have mental and physical health issues for the rest of your lives. Make no mistake about it, while Colorado has taken steps to protect women’s rights to abortion care, we are not immune to this decision. This decision impacts women across America,” said DeGette.
Last September, DeGette helped get the Women’s Health Protection Act approved in the U.S. House that would codify Roe v. Wade and provide all Americans a federally-protected right to abortion care regardless of where they live. DeGette is urging the Senate to pass that legislation.