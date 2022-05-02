DENVER (CBS4)– The state House has passed a bill that makes prescription drugs and health care more affordable and dependable. The bill makes sure doctors are in charge of a patient’s treatment instead of insurance companies.
The bill does so by limiting when a patient has to try and file a treatment their insurance company prefers before they can get what their doctor recommends.
The bill also requires insurance companies to pass along savings from manufacturer rebates when it comes to buying prescription drugs.
It also restricts insurance companies from raising out-of-pocket costs of a prescription in the middle of a coverage period.