By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– There could be some changes to the land surrounding Ball Arena in Denver. Kroenke Sports & Entertainment submitted what is called a “Large Development Review” to the city for the proposed redevelopment.

The overview calls for a build-out of 55 acres of parking. The proposal includes housing, office and retail space.

The city has not completed its review of the proposal, which is required for complex developments or developments that are more than 5 acres in size. Any rezoning issues must be approved by the Denver City Council.

