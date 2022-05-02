AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Street racing continues to be a concern of community members in the metro area, and Aurora Police Department made it known Sunday night it began doing its part to be more proactive against street racing activity.
The police department tweeted it will begin to assign officers to specificity dedicate their time to combat street racing in the city.
To end the weekend, APD says officers visited multiple known racing spots and broke up gatherings, reached out to several suspected racers and made an effort to stop future planned racing activities.
You spoke up, we listened.
Street racing is a metro-wide problem that continues to affect our community members. Tonight, we have dedicated officers that will be proactively looking for street racing, responding to calls about racing & taking enforcement action. #SaferAurora pic.twitter.com/IxowX2pj31
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 2, 2022
